Los Angeles, January 1: Dr Babak Hajhosseini, a 42-year-old Los Angeles doctor, has been arrested and charged with multiple felonies, including sexually assaulting an unconscious woman at his West LA home. Hajhosseini, who worked with Wound and Burn Centers of America and Catalina Island Health, allegedly used his professional position to lure potential victims under the guise of overtime work opportunities with high hourly pay.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), Hajhosseini invited a woman to his home and pressured her into consuming an alcoholic drink. After she fell unconscious, he allegedly raped her and recorded her. Prosecutors have charged him with multiple counts, including two counts of rape by use of drugs, one count of rape of an unconscious or asleep person, three counts of oral copulation of an unconscious or asleep person, and one count of sodomy of an unconscious or asleep person. France Shocker: Man Rapes Daughter For Years, Offers Her to Strangers For Sex; Sentenced to 20 Years in Jail.

Hajhosseini was arrested on November 26 but released on bail three days later. Detectives believe there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward. His LinkedIn profile identifies him as the founder, president, and CEO of Wound and Burn Centers of America, and states he studied at Stanford University School of Medicine. ‘Young Relatives Are Not Sex Toys’: Man, Who Was Addicted To Porn as Young Boy, Jailed for Raping Teenage Cousin Sister in Ireland's Cork.

To encourage potential victims to come forward, the LAPD has released Hajhosseini’s photo. Anyone with information or additional victims is urged to contact detectives at (213) 473-0447 or LA Regional Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1(800) 222-8477 or via www.lacrimestoppers.org.

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office continues to investigate the case, warning that further charges could be filed if more victims are identified.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 01, 2025 12:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).