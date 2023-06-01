An 11-month-old baby girl died after being left in a car for three hours while her parents attended a church service in Palm Bay, Florida. According to the reports, the little girl's parents were also the co-pastors at the service. The infant was rushed to a local hospital, later pronounced dead. The police said that no arrests have been made in the case yet, and the investigation is ongoing. South Korea Shocker: Couple Leave Newborn Baby To Die, Keep Dead Body in Kimchi Container For Three Years; Arrested.

An 11 month old baby died after being left in a hot car for 3 hours while the parents attended church. The police chief called it an “unfortunate accident” & hasn’t filed charges. I’d love for @PalmBayPD to explain how an “accident” like this doesn’t deserve charges…. — dara faye (@darafaye) May 31, 2023

