In Florida, a 9-year-old kid fatally shot a 6-year-old boy in the head after the older youngster acquired a loaded revolver and fired a shot, according to investigators. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, the tragedy occurred on Monday just before 3 p.m. when deputies were called to the 5500 block of Shady Pine Street South reporting a person who had been shot. Assistant Chief J.D. Stronko said during a news conference that responding deputies discovered two youngsters at the residence who were being watched after by an adult. One of the kid managed to get a gun and fired one shot, hitting the victim, according to Stronko. The 6-year-old boy was shot in the head and taken in an ambulance to the University of Florida Shands Hospital, where he passed away. US Shocker: Three-Year-Old Child Finds Gun, Accidently Shoots Dead One-Year-Old Sister in California's Fallbrook.

Child Shot Dead in US

