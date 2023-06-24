Wagner group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin has agreed to start negotiations on Saturday after an open revolt against Russian President Vladimir Putin. Wagner Group Chief said, "Convoys will return to bases to avoid bloodshed in the country". "Forces came within 200 kilometres of Moscow to avoid the dismantling of Wagner and will now turn back the convoys to avoid the spilling of Russian blood". Vladimir Putin’s Presidential Plane Spotted Leaving Moscow Amid Mercenary Group Wagner’s Uprising.

BREAKING: Wagner's Prigozhin has accepted to start negotiations, says convoys will return to bases to avoid bloodshed. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) June 24, 2023

BREAKING: Prigozhin says that his forces came within 200 kilometers of Moscow to avoid the dismantling of Wagner, will now turn back the convoys to avoid the spilling of Russian blood. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) June 24, 2023

Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko held talks with Prigozhin today, the Wagner chief agreed to hold off on further advances at the moment.

BREAKING: Belarusian president held talks with Prigozhin today, the Wagner chief agreed to hold off on further advances at the moment — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) June 24, 2023

