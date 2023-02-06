A building partially collapsed as second strong earthquake of magnitude 7.5 on richter scale rocked Turkey. Firefighters and rescue officials reached areas where building collapsed. They began search and rescue operations to rescue those trapped under the rubble. More than 900 people have died in the quake that has rocked the country. Earthquake in Turkey: Second Strong Quake of Magnitude 7.5 On Richter Scale Hits Turkey.

Building Collapses Due to Earthquake in Turkey:

WATCH: Building partially collapses during the new magnitude 7.5 earthquake pic.twitter.com/L9LpzIggCS — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) February 6, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)