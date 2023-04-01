Roof collapse during the band Morbid Angel concert at the Apollo Theatre in Belvidere, Illinois. Multiple people were seen being evacuated on stretchers to awaiting ambulances. The collapse happened due to the powerful storm and high winds swept through the area. Morbid Angel Concert Mishap: Roof Collapses at Apollo Theatre in Belvidere, Multiple Victims Reported (Watch Video).

Video from the Spot:

WATCH: Roof collapses during Morbid Angel concert in Belvidere, Illinois. Reports of multiple victims pic.twitter.com/iDGF09NA4A — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) April 1, 2023

