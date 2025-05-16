France's last two captive orcas are languishing in deteriorating conditions at a shuttered marine park near Cannes. Aerial video footage released by advocacy group TideBreakers shows the orcas—23-year-old Wikie and her 11-year-old son, Keijo—trapped in algae-infested pools at Marineland Antibes, which closed in January following a national ban on dolphin and whale shows. The footage, described by activists as “heartbreaking,” also reveals 12 dolphins confined in the same derelict facility. TideBreakers and other campaigners are urging French authorities to act swiftly before the animals’ health deteriorates further. While some are advocating for the orcas’ relocation to a sanctuary in Nova Scotia, efforts are currently stalled by government resistance. Viral Video Shows Man Petting Tiger Cubs Sitting Inside Concrete Pipe Near Daulada Devpura Dam Region in Rajasthan’s Ranthambore National Park.

Orcas and Dolphins Languish in Algae-Filled Pools in France's Abandoned Marine Park

Two orcas and 12 dolphins are currently stranded in algae-infested, abandoned pools after a park closed down in France. Horrible. Activists are calling on the French authorities to take action before the animals get sick, or worse. French authorities are currently blocking… pic.twitter.com/KQDFLCsBH5 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 15, 2025

