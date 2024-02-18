The political landscape in Pakistan is currently fraught with tension as Imran Khan’s party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), continues to protest against alleged election rigging. The controversy has been fueled by claims from former Rawalpindi commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatha, who alleges that he was pressured into declaring losing candidates as winners by manipulating ballots. Adding to the unrest, the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, has reportedly experienced a countrywide outage. Users across Pakistan have been unable to load the site, with the message “this site can’t be reached” appearing upon attempted access. This outage is the latest in a series of internet and social media disruptions that the country has been experiencing, particularly in the past few months amidst the ongoing fallout from the 2024 general election. Internet Outage in Pakistan: Facebook, X, Instagram and Other Social Media Apps Face Disruptions as Imran Khan's PTI Launches Virtual Fundraiser.

X Down in Pakistan

After power and gas, now we have X(formerly Twitter) loadshedding in Pakistan. — Izharullah (@Izhar2u) February 18, 2024

why X is not working in Pakistan???? — Election Results Updates (@IKReasultUpdate) February 18, 2024

User Asks For Help From Elon Musk

Dear @elonmusk, this Pakistani illegal, fascist, corrupt, and terrorist government is blocking X every other day. This time, when I'm sending this post, the X is down in Pakistan. You should SPEAK for the freedom of expression of 250 million Pakistani citizens. — Umer Inam (@UmerInamPk) February 18, 2024

Is X Working in Pakistan?

Is Twitter/X working for you without VPN in Pakistan? — Wajahat Kazmi (@KazmiWajahat) February 18, 2024

