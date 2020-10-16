Ashok Kumar former Indian hockey player and a son of a legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand has been in the news for narrating instances about his father. Ashok Kumar in a new video which was shot by one of his friends named Pravesh Jain was seen singing a soulful number ‘Kahi Door Jab Din Dhal Jaye’. Jain went on to share the video of the same on social media and even tweeted about the financial struggles. He also said that Kumar has no source of income. In a series of tweets, Kumar struggled for two meals a day. In one of the tweets, Jain also narrated a story of Major Dhyan Chand’s meeting with Adolf Hitler in the 1936 Olympics. Major Dhyan Chand 115th Birth Anniversary Special: 5 Quick Facts About Indian Hockey Player.

This incident is quite popular as Dhyan Chand had turned down the offer from Hitler who had offered the Indian hockey legend with a place in the German team. Hitler had promised Dhyan Chand with a place in the German Amy where the Indian legend would hold the rank of General of the Army. In defeated Germany in 1936 Olympics buy 8-1. Check out the Twitter thread.

Yesterday Legend Hockey player and also great singer Ashok Kumar my good friend and son of another legend of hockey Late Dhyan Chand came to my office. A world class India’s hockey player of his time has virtually nothing to carry on life. No pension no source of income 1/n pic.twitter.com/P6Yjdz6LHs — Pravesh Jain (@PRAVESHPARAS) October 16, 2020

Ashok Kumar, a key member of India’s 1975 World Cup-winning hockey team, has been conferred with the Lifetime Achievement Award by Mohun Bagan recently.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 16, 2020 06:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).