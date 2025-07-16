In Japan Open 2025, Indian badminton player Lakshya Sen comfortably beat China's Wang Zheng Xing. Lakshya Sen has booked his slot for the second round of the Japan Open Badminton 2025, winning two straight games 21-11 and 21-18. Lakshya Sen will be facing Japan's Kodai Naroka next in the round of 16. Kodai Naroka beat Ginting in his first round clash of the Japan Open 2025. Who is Tanvi Sharma? Know All About 16-Year-Old Indian Badminton Star Who Made it to the US Open 2025 Super 300 Final.

Lakshya Sen Beats Wang Zheng Xing in Japan Open 2025 RO32

LAKSHYA SEN WINS | JAPAN OPEN RD1 After four first round exits, India no1 Lakshya Sen defeated Wang from 🇨🇳 in straight games at #JapanOpen2025 https://t.co/8mkhF1WUoM pic.twitter.com/xMhrkzfROQ — IndiaSportsHub (@IndiaSportsHub) July 16, 2025

