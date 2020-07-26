Mumbai, July 26: World champion shuttler P.V. Sindhu has been making most of the time away from the game by developing new skills at home. During a freewheeling chat with paddler Mudit Dani on his live online chat show ‘In the Sportlight', the Olympic silver medallist said she has been picking up new skills as she continues to train at home and is having a relaxed time with her family amid the Covid-19 pandemic. "I have been learning a few things, like I paint nowadays. I am also cooking and baking. It's really interesting because earlier it was always badminton, but now you are learning different stuff which are creative," said Sindhu.

This was the 16th episode of the Instagram chat series 'In The Sportlight' started by 21-year-old fast-rising Indian paddler Dani, who has already hosted Abhinav Bindra, Leander Paes, Vijender Singh, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, among others. The next guest would be champion wrestler Bajrang Punia. After 2016 Olympics, People Started Saying I Had Final Phobia: PV Sindhu.

Persistence is the second name for Sindhu, which is perhaps most evident in the way she never gave up her dream of becoming a world champion since winning her first bronze medal at the prestigious event in 2013. However, Sindhu feels her win against 2012 Olympic champion Li Xuerui was a turning point in her career.

"The turning point for me was when I beat Li Xuerui in 2012. She was the Olympic champion at that point of time and I beat her at the quarterfinals (of China Masters)," reminisced the star shuttler, adding that it boosted her confidence by miles and made her work harder than ever.

A big fan of 2004 Olympic gold medallist Taufik Hidayat's backhand and two-time Olympic champion Lin Dan's style of play, Sindhu still fondly remembers a surprise gift she received from one of her devoted fans upon her arrival from the Rio Olympics, which was his one-month salary.

"It was so touching that I remember it even today. I wrote him a letter and sent him some money," said the World No. 7. The 25-year-old also spoke of the importance of support for rising stars to excel. Support from the ecosystem like Khelo India is as much essential as support from the parents was her parting message in the show.

