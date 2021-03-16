When it comes to female boxing everyone knows Caroline Dubois, younger sister to Daniel Dubois, but far beyond when it comes to achievements, at just 20 years old she’s four times European champion, world champion and youth Olympic champion, Caroline has beaten everyone there is to beat and she stands with the highest odds of becoming gold medalist once again.

She is looked after and managed by agent, founder and director of first access sports’ Oli Ward. First access sports was deemed to be the fastest growing agency in 2020 managing and representing some of the best footballers worldwide. Oliver Ward is highly qualified, with extensive experience, in sports management negotiations and sports law.

He stated to news team that “Caroline is a remarkable talent, she’s driven and motivated, very intelligent, but she remains hungry, regardless of her current success, it’s been a pleasure to look after her and the journey has only just begun, we will without doubt see her dominate in this sport” the Olympic qualifiers has been pushed back but we all stand hopeful that all goes to plan. We proceed to continue monitoring the progress of female boxing and the leaders in the sports like Caroline.