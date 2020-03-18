UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov Wants Media to Promote MMA Fighters by Covering Their Life

Khabib Nurmagomedev (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov insists media on covering the life of an athlete. The MMA fighter feels that this will help an athlete grow and prosper in his field. In the latest interaction with media, Khabib briefly explained how the MMA fighter gets a push in his/her career. He also added that how media can hype the match and make it popular. In the below article, we will see what the Dagestani MMA fighter has a say on media role in promoting UFC. Conor McGregor Needs to Beat Justin Gaethje To Get Title Shot, Says Khabib Nurmagomedov's Manager.

Khabib Nurmagomedov fight with Michael Johnson in UFC 205 in November, 2016 made him popular among the general audience. Khabib emerged victorious in that match in a dominating style, but at the same time talked trash to him prior to the match to give himself a push. From then onwards, the media started to recognize Khabib as a top contender. Cristiano Ronaldo Hailed As ‘Best in the World’ by Khabib Nurmagomedov, Juventus Star Plays Football With Young Spirited Kazakh Boy With No Legs (Watch Video).

As per the Telegram report, Khabib Nurmagomedov in a press interview explained how talented fighters struggle to get the attention from the crowd as they lack the mike skill and interaction with the media. UFC fighters can be promoted by letting people know about their background. Media should showcase their struggle, life background and their intense training for the match. This will make the MMA wrestler popular and people would look forward to their matches.

Khabib Nurmagomedov was last seen in action against Dustin Poirier in UFC 242. He won that match by submission in round three, which took place on September 7, 2019. With 28 wins and no losses, Khabib holds the longest active undefeated streak in MMA. Inspite of coronavirus outbreak, Khabib Nurmagomedov match with Tony Ferguson in UFC 249 will take place on April 18, 2020. However, UFC president Dana White has confirmed that the match will be shifted from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York to a location which is less affected by a coronavirus.