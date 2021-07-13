Chris Gayle has become the first batsman to score 14,000 runs in T20 Cricket. He achieved this feat during WI vs AUS 3rd T20I.

The first player in history to get to 1️⃣4️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ T20 runs! 🙀 Ladies and gentlemen...the UNIVERSE BOSS!! 👑#WIvAUS #MissionMaroon pic.twitter.com/ZWJpddlvHH — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) July 13, 2021

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 13, 2021 08:23 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).