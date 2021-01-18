Conor McGregor is set to return to the Octagon in almost a year when he takes on Dustin Poirier in the Lightweight division at UFC 257 Pay-per-view. The event will be held on January 23, 2021 (Saturday) at the Fight Island in Abu Dhabi. Before the Irishman’s MMA fight with Dustin Poirier, his devoted fans will be searching for Conor McGregor HD Images, Conor McGregor HD Wallpapers, Conor McGregor HD Pictures, Conor McGregor HD Photos and so on. When Is Conor McGregor's Fight With Dustin Poirier: Know UFC 257 Date, Time, Fight Card and Other Details Ahead of MMA Event.

This will be the second time Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will meet each other in the octagon, with their previous meeting at UFC 178 ending in The Irishman knocking out the American in the very first round. But McGregor has seen very little action in recent years fighting for just the third time in three years while Poirier has been making waves in the Lightweight division. Many excited fans have already started making Conor McGregor HD Images and Wallpapers to use as phone wallpaper, mobile screensaver and even desktop background images.

Much has changed since Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier last faced each other inside the Octagon. The Irishman became the first-ever two-division champion in the UFC while the American had interim title around his belt, beating the likes of Max Holloway, Justin Gaethje and Dan Hooker in the process.

