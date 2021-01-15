Conor McGregor will return to the octagon for the first time in a year when he faces Dustin Poirier at the UFC 257 event. The Pay-per-view is scheduled to be held on January 23, 2020, at Fight Island in Abu Dhabi. This will be a second meeting between the two fighters, six years after their bout at UFC 178. Meanwhile, we bring you the live streaming details, fighters records and everything you need to know about Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 2. Here’s How Conor McGregor Reacted to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Retirement and Win Over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254.

Conor McGregor emerged victorious in the first meeting between the two, knocking out Dustin Poirier in the very first round. But a lot has changed since that meeting, the Irishman went on the become the first-ever two-division champion while the American has proved himself against Justin Gaethje, Max Holloway while claiming the UFC Interim lightweight championship.

When is Conor UFC 257: McGregor vs Poirier 2? (Know Date, Time, Venue)

Conor McGregor will face Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 Pay-per-view. The event will be held at Fight Island in Abu Dhabi. The early prelims will start at 05:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time) on January 24, 2021 (Sunday) with the main PPV beginning at 06:30 am IST.

How to Watch UFC 257: McGregor vs Poirier 2 Live Streaming Online and Get Telecast Details

Sony Sports network are the official broadcasters of UFC in India and will telecast UFC 257: McGregor vs Poirier 2 live. The PPV will be telecasted on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD in English while Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD will telecast the event live in Hindi. UFC 257 live streaming will be available on SonyLIV and fans can catch the action live on SonyLIV website or app.

What Is Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier’s Record in UFC?

Conor McGregor has fought 26 times in the UFC and holds the record 22-4. Meanwhile, Dustin Poirier has fought 32 times in the UFC and has a record of 26-6 (1 No Contest).

UFC 257: McGregor vs Poirier 2 Fight Card

Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier (Lightweight)

Dan Hooker vs. Michael Chandler (Lightweight)

Jessica Eye vs. Joanne Calderwood (Women's Flyweight)

Matt Frevola vs. Ottman Azaitar (Lightweight)

Marina Rodriguez vs. Amanda Ribas (Women's Strawweight)

