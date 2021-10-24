Adelaide Strikers Women and Brisbane Heat Women will face off against each other in match 14 of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) 2021. The clash will be played at the Invermay Park Stadium in Launceston on October 23, 2021 (early Sunday morning). Both teams have made decent starts to their season and will be aiming for maximum points. Meanwhile, fans searching for Adelaide Strikers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women, WBBL 2021 live streaming can scroll down below. WBBL 2021: Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma Sign for Sydney Thunder for Upcoming Women's Big Bash League.

Adelaide Strikers are the only unbeaten team in the competition so far and will be aiming to continue that run when they face Brisbane Heat. The Tahlia McGrath-ked outfit are at the top of the team standings while Jess Jonassen’s side are third and could overtake their opponents with a win. Both teams’ previous games were washed out due to rains.

When is Adelaide Strikers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women, WBBL 2021 Clash? Know Date, Time and Venue

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women clash in WBBL 2021 will be played at the Invermay Park Stadium in Launceston on October 23, 2021 (early Sunday morning). The match has a start time of 04:45 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) and 10:15 AM local time.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Adelaide Strikers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women, WBBL 2021 On TV?

Sony Sports are the official broadcasters of WBBL 2021 in India and will telecast the Adelaide Strikers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women on TV. Fans can tune into Sony Sports Channels to watch the action live on their TV sets. Meanwhile, Australian viewers can tune into Channel 7 to catch the live telecast.

How To Get Free Live Streaming Of Adelaide Strikers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women, WBBL 2021 Clash?

As Sony Sports Network are the official broadcasters of WBBL 2021 in India, fans can with the games online on its OTT platform. Adelaide Strikers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women, WBBL 2021 clash will be streamed online on SonyLiv and fans can tune into the SonyLiv app or website to catch the live action. Kayo App will be providing the streaming in Australia.

