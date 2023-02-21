Adidas is set to become the new kit sponsor of the Indian cricket team. The leading sports apparel brand will have the Indian team kit sponsorship rights, which is currently held by Kewal Kiran Clothing Limited (KKCL), which is the parent company of Killer Jeans. According to a report in News18, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) wanted to have a brand as a kit sponsor which has some background in sports and Killer Jeans was not fulfilling the criteria. Earlier, another sports apparel giant-Nike was the kit sponsor of the Indian cricket team. Indian Team Cricketers Visit the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya After Win Against Australia in 2nd Test at Delhi.

Killer Jeans was roped in by the BCCI in a makeshift deal after the previous jersey sponsor Mobile Premier League (MPL) Sports, did not complete their deal which ran from November 2020 to December 2023. The report adds that BCCI will sign a five-year deal with Adidas, which begins on June 2023 and runs till December 2028. The official announcement of this is yet to be made and if reports are to believed, then the Indian team will be having a major sports apparel brand as kit sponsor after Nike ended their ties with the BCCI in 2020 after 14 years. India WTC Final Qualification Scenario: How Can Indian Cricket Team Qualify for World Test Championship Final 2021-23.

The Indian cricket team have had a great time in the Border Gavaskar Trophy so far with Rohit Sharma and his men winning the first two Tests and taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the four-match series. India is a favourite to enter the World Test Championship final and will also host the ODI World Cup later this year.

