After bagging a crushing win against Australia in the 2nd Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy at Delhi, Team India cricketers visited the captivating Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, a unique museum dedicated to the Prime Ministers of India, illustrating the journey of India after Independence. Captain Rohit Sharma, Coach Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli along with other cricketers were spotted touring and perceiving the richness of the beautiful museum.

Team India Visited the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya

Delhi | Team India visited the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, a museum dedicated to the Prime Ministers of India (Source: BCCI) pic.twitter.com/7WnAIR8eDk — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)