Pakistan national cricket team will feature in the upcoming UAE T20 Tri-Series. Pakistan are coming out of a T20I series victory against West Indies but before that they lost to Bangladesh away from home. Conditions that are slow and assist the spinners are something that has troubled the Pakistan batters and they are set to get similar conditions during the UAE Tri-Series and the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 starting in September. it is at the same time, an opportunity for the cricketers to show their caliber and prepare according to the conditions. In the first match of the UAE Tri-series, they will take on Afghanistan national cricket team. Afghanistan vs Pakistan Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for UAE Tri-Series 2025 Match 1 and Who Will Win AFG vs PAK T20I?

Afghanistan national cricket team are a side that has troubled Pakistan in the recent past. They have quality spinners up their ranks with Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad leading charge. They also have quality seam bowlers in Naveen-ul-Haq and Fazalhaq Farooqi. Afghanistan's weakness have been their heavy reliance on their openers Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Afghanistan vs Pakistan UAE T20 Tri-Series match will be played in Sharjah on August 29, 2025. Fans eager to know whether rain will have any role to play in the Afghanistan vs Pakistan UAE T20 Tri-Series match will get the entire information here.

AFG vs PAK UAE Tri-Series 2025, Sharjah Weather

Good news for the fans. There is almost little to no chances of rainfall on August 29, Friday during the AFG vs PAK match. It is going to be a clear day with clear night sky. It is going to be a hot day with temperature feeling like 45 degree Celsius and humidity moderate upto 62%. Generally in UAE dew plays a heavy role but it is unlikely that dew will make a difference here. The precipitation chances range between 1% to 3% indicating it is going to be a clear day. Fans can expect a full game without any interruption. On Which Channel UAE T20I Tri-Series 2025 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch UAE vs PAK vs AFG Tri-Nation Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

Sharjah Weather Live

Sharjah Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

Sharjah cricket stadium is a small stadium with ground dimensions of 62 metres straight boundary and 65 metres square of the wicket. The dimensions anyhow make the venue a little tilted towards the batters. The wicket has sometimes favoured the batters while when dry, run scoring have been really hard against variation bowlers and spinners. It is moderately going to be in the faovour of the bowlers and batters will have to give themselves time on the crease to get value from strokes.

