Afghanistan vs Ireland Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Playing XI with All-Rounders, Batsmen, Bowlers & Wicket-Keepers for AFG vs IRE 3rd T20I 2020

Afghanistan Cricket Team Celebrates a Wicket (Photo Credits: Twitter/@ACBOfficials)

Afghanistan (AFG) will host Ireland (IRE) in the 3rd and final T20I match of the series aiming to complete a clean sweep over a team they have come to dominate in the shortest format of cricket in recent times. Afghanistan already lead 2-0 in the T20I series and can complete a clean sweep with a victory in the 3rd T20I match. Afghanistan are also unbeaten in their last 12 T20I matches against Ireland. Afghanistan vs Ireland 3rd T20I match will be played at the Greater Noida Sports complex in Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, fans who play fantasy games like Dream11 can find all tips and team suggestions here to pick the best playing team for the AFG vs IRE 3rd T20I match. Afghanistan Vs Ireland, Cricket Score 3rd T20I Match.

Asghar Afghan’s side won the 1st T20I – a rain-affected game – by 11 runs via the DLs method and beat Ireland by 21 runs in the 2nd T20I match to seal the three-match Twenty20 international series and would be chasing a clean sweep in the 3rd match at Noida. Ireland’s top order of Paul Stirling, Kevin O’Brien and captain Andrew Balbrinie have been in good form and have scored the majority of Ireland’s runs.

But it has been the failure of the lower order and their bowling that have led Ireland down in this T20I series against Afghanistan. They conceded 99 in their last seven overs in the 2nd T20I match and have failed to play the home team’s wrist fingers – Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman – both of whom have taken four wickets each.

Afghanistan vs Ireland, 3rd T20I 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keepers – With Mohammad Shahzad (AFG) still not available, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG) has been keeping wickets for Afghanistan and should be selected as the wicket-keeper for this team.

Afghanistan vs Ireland, 3rd T20I 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Najibullah Zadran (AFG) will be the lone Afghanistan batsman in this role. He will partner Ireland’s top order trio of Paul Stirling (IRE), Kevin O’Brien (IRE) and captain Andrew Balbirnie (IRE).

Afghanistan vs Ireland, 3rd T20I 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Mohammad Nabi (AFG) is a must pick for the all-rounder’s role. Ireland’s Gareth Delany (IRE) and Simi Singh (IRE) would be the other two all-rounders.

Afghanistan vs Ireland, 3rd T20I 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Afghanistan’s spinning duo Rashid Khan (AFG) and Mujeeb Ur Rahman (AFG) have been the most successful bowlers in this series and are must picks. Shapoor Zadran (AFG) will be the only fast-bowling specialist in this team.

Afghanistan vs Ireland, 3rd T20I 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG), Paul Stirling (IRE), Kevin O’Brien (IRE), Najibullah Zadran (AFG), Andrew Balbirnie (IRE), Mohammad Nabi (AFG), Gareth Delany (IRE), Simi Singh (IRE), Rashid Khan (AFG), Mujeeb Ur Rahman (AFG) and Shapoor Zadran (AFG).

Rashid Khan (AFG) should be undoubtedly picked as the captain of this fantasy team for the 3rd T20I match between Afghanistan and Ireland. Paul Stirling (IRE) can be appointed the vice-captain.