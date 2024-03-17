Afghanistan and Ireland are all set to lock horns in the second T20I of the ongoing three-match series on Sunday, March 17, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates. Ireland took a 1-0 lead in the series, winning the opening game by 38 runs. Rashid Khan Breaks 14-Year-Old Record to Produce Best T20I Bowling Figures by An Afghanistan Captain, Achieves Feat During AFG Vs IRE 1st T20I 2024.

After being put to bat first in the first T20I, Ireland could post only a 150-run target with Harry Tector scoring an unbeaten 56 off 34 deliveries. Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan sets record for best economic figures by Afghanistan Captain. But he couldn’t stop Ireland from taking control of the game. The Afghan later suffered a collapse with the bat as they bundled out for 111 in 18.4 overs.

Ben White was the pick of bowlers for Ireland who has picked up four wickets for 20 runs. Josh Little also showcased his bowling prowess claiming a three-wicket haul. Ireland, led by Paul Stirling will look to win the second T20I to clinch the series after losing the ODI series 2-0. Afghanistan, on the other hand, will also aim for a win in the forthcoming game to secure the T20I series.

When is Afghanistan vs Ireland 2nd T20I 2024 Cricket Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Afghanistan and Ireland will play the second T20I of the ongoing three-match series on Sunday, March 17. The match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates. As per the schedule, the match will start at 09:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Paul Stirling Becomes First Cricketer to Hit 400 Fours in T20 Internationals, Achieves Feat During IRE vs AFG 1st T20I 2024

Where to Get Live Telecast of Afghanistan vs Ireland 2nd T20I 2024 Cricket Match?

There is no official broadcaster for the bilateral series between Ireland and Afghanistan. Fans in India won’t be able to watch live telecasts of Afghanistan vs Ireland 2nd T20I 2024. But a live streaming option is available for Indian cricket fans.

How to Get Live Streaming of Afghanistan vs Ireland 2nd T20I 2024 Cricket Match?

Although there is no live telecast of the Afghanistan vs Ireland match, fans can watch the AFG vs IRE 2nd T20I online. Cricket fans in India can stream the AFG vs IRE 2nd T20I match on the FanCode app. However, this will be only for the premium viewers who will have to take a FanCode tour pass of Rs 89.

