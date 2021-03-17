After the two-match Test series, Afghanistan and Zimbabwe face-off in the T20Is. The three-match T20I series kicks-off with the opening game on March 17. With T20 World Cup 2021 scheduled later this year, Afghanistan will take this series as a good opportunity to build the team for the mega event. Zimbabwe, on the other hand, missed out on the T20 World Cup, nonetheless they will be looking to put up a good show. Meanwhile, if you are looking for AFG vs ZIM live streaming online, you can continue reading to get all the info. ICC Men's T20I Rankings 2021: Virat Kohli Rises to 5th in T20I List, Only Batsman in Top 5 Across Formats.

Asghar Afghan is the leader of the Afghanistan team while Sean Williams is in charge of the Zimbabwe team. Afghanistan start as favourites and the hosts will be keen to start off on a winning note.

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I 2021 Schedule and Match Timings

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I will be played on March 17, 2021 (Wednesday). The T20I will be held at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi and it is scheduled to begin from 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channel Will Telecast Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I 2021 Match in India?

Unfortunately, live telecast of Afghanistan v Zimbabwe 1st T20I 2021 will not be available in India as there are no official broadcasters for the Afghanistan v Zimbabwe series in the country. Fans can, however, keep themselves updated with live score updates and match details by following the social media pages of both teams.

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I 2021 Match Live Streaming Online

Fans in India can watch the live streaming of the Afghanistan v Zimbabwe 1st T20I match on the FanCode app. Fans can follow the live-action either on the FanCode app or on the website.

