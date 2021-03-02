Afghanistan host Zimbabwe in the first Test of a two-match series. Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 1st Test will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi from March 2 (Tuesday). Both sides are playing a Test match after over a year. Afghanistan’s last Test appearance came in November 2019 against the West Indies while Zimbabwe played Bangladesh in February last year before the coronavirus pandemic struck. Meanwhile, fans looking for the live telecast, live streaming online and other match details for the AFG vs ZIM 1st Test should scroll down for all relevant information. PSL 2021: Nepal Leg-Spinner Sandeep Lamichanne Replaces Rashid Khan in Lahore Qalandars.

This will be the first time in their short Test history that Afghanistan will play more than one Test in a series. Since making their Test debut against India in 2018, Afghanistan have only played four Tests and won and lost two each. All of their five-day matches were a one-off Test until now. Zimbabwe have only played five Tests since 2018 and won just one. They will be facing Afghanistan for the first time. Virat Kohli Becomes First Indian To Reach 100 Million Followers on Instagram.

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 1st Test 2021 Schedule and Match Timings

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 1st Test will be played on March 02, 2021 (Tuesday). The Test will be held at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi and it is scheduled to begin from 11:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channel Will Telecast Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 1st Test 2021 Match in India?

Unfortunately, live telecast of Afghanistan v Zimbabwe 1st Test 2021 will not be available in India as there are no official broadcasters for the Afghanistan v Zimbabwe series in the country. Fans can, however, keep themselves updated with live score updates and match details by following the social media pages of both teams.

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 1st Test 2021 Match Live Streaming Online

Fans in India can watch the live streaming of the Afghanistan v Zimbabwe 1st Test match on the FanCode app. Fans can follow the live-action either on the FanCode app or on the website.

Squads

Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran, Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah, Asghar Afghan(c), Nasir Jamal, Afsar Zazai(w), Rashid Khan, Amir Hamza, Yamin Ahmadzai, Zia-ur-Rehman, Wafadar Momand, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Malik, Bahir Shah, Mohammad Saleem, Shahidullah Kamal, Munir Ahmad, Sayed Shirzad, Hashmatullah Shahidi

Zimbabwe: Prince Masvaure, Kevin Kasuza, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva(w), Sean Williams(c), Ryan Burl, Wesley Madhevere, Donald Tiripano, Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Brandon Mavuta, Tarisai Musakanda, Richmond Mutumbami, Wellington Masakadza

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 02, 2021 09:42 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).