Afghanistan will hope to put the two-day defeat in the first Test behind when they host Zimbabwe in the second and final Test of the series. Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 2nd Test will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi from March 10 (Wednesday) onwards. Zimbabwe took a 1-0 lead in the two-Test series after beating Afghanistan by 10 wickets in the opening Test. The Sean Williams captained side will want to complete a clean sweep of the Test series while Afghanistan eye a bounce back. Meanwhile, fans searching for the live telecast, live streaming online and other match details for the AFG vs ZIM 2nd Test should scroll down for all relevant information. T Natarajan Injury Update: Shoulder & Knee Injury May Rule the Indian Pacer Out of India vs England T20Is.

Captain Sean Williams scored a century while Blessing Muzarabani and Victor Nyauchi shared 12 wickets between them in the Test as Zimbabwe bundled Bangladesh twice in two days to take a 1-0 lead in the series. Afghanistan scored 131 and 135 in their two innings with Ibrahim Zadran’s 76 their only half-century in the Test. Amir Hamza’s six-wicket haul in the first innings was the other positive thing for the home side, who would want to build on that as they aim to level the series.

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 2nd Test 2021 Schedule and Match Timings

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe second Test match will start on March 10 (Wednesday). The 2nd Test will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi and day 1 is scheduled to begin at 11:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channel Will Telecast Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 2nd Test 2021 Match in India?

Sadly, the live telecast of Afghanistan v Zimbabwe 2nd Test will not be available in India as there are no official broadcasters for the Afghanistan v Zimbabwe series. Fans can keep themselves updated with live score updates and match details by following the social media pages of both teams.

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 2nd Test 2021 Match Live Streaming Online

Fans in India can watch the live streaming of the Afghanistan v Zimbabwe 2nd Test match on the FanCode app. Fans can follow the live-action either on the FanCode app or on the website.

Squads

Afghanistan: Abdul Malik, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Munir Ahmad, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Afsar Zazai(w), Asghar Afghan(c), Abdul Wasi, Amir Hamza, Yamin Ahmadzai, Zahir Khan, Javed Ahmadi, Sayed Shirzad, Nasir Jamal, Shahidullah Kamal, Zia-ur-Rehman, Rashid Khan, Wafadar Momand, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Bahir Shah, Mohammad Saleem.

Zimbabwe: Prince Masvaure, Kevin Kasuza, Tarisai Musakanda, Sean Williams(c), Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva(w), Donald Tiripano, Blessing Muzarabani, Victor Nyauchi, Wellington Masakadza, Richmond Mutumbami, Brandon Mavuta, Richard Ngarava.

