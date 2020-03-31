After Kane Williamson’s Sandy, Shreyas Iyer’s Pet Dog Betty Also Nails Slip Catching While in Quarantine (Watch Video)

Shreyas Iyer and Kane Williamson Giving Catch Practice to Their Dogs (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Following Kane Williamson's footstep, Shreyas Iyer took to his official Instagram page and shared a video of him giving catching practice to his dog Betty. With the COVID-19 pandemic taking the world by storm, sporting series and tournaments have come to a halt and the athletes are forced to stay in quarantine. However, Kiwi skipper found out a way to be in the game by giving slip catch practice to his pet dog Sandy. The right-handed batsman shared the video on Instagram and the netizens lauded Sandy's amazing catching skills. Shreyas Iyer Turns On Wizard Mode, Entertain Fans With Magic Trick in Time of Quarantine Amid Coronavirus Scare.

Well, India's rising batting sensation Shreyas Iyer took inspiration from the Kiwi star and tried to replicate the stunt with his pet Betty. In the first try, Betty couldn't hold on to the ball in the first attempt. However, she nailed the catch in the second attempt and Iyer was simply delighted. “Betty wanted to have a go too after watching Kane Williamson’s beautiful dog Sandy nail that catch. Took Betty a while but she got her first catch and immediately ran to,” read the caption of the video shared by Iyer.

Watch Video:

Kane Williamson's Sandy Brilliance:

Both Iyer and Williamson were last seen in action during India's 2020 Tour of New Zealand where the Men in Blue clinched the T20I series by 5-0. While the ODI series and Test series were clean swept by the home time. Both the batsmen were expected to feature in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) where Williamson plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) while Iyer leads Delhi Capitals (DC). However, according to several reports, the gala T20 tournament is set to get called off amid the COVID-19 scare.