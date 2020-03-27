Kane Williamson’s Pet Dog Sandy Takes Super Catch, Can Give Best Fielders A Good Run for Their Money (Watch Video)

Kane Williamson with his pet (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The world is under a massive lockdown following the menace of coronavirus. Like all of us, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson is also under quarantine and has been making the most of us. He keeps on posting pictures and videos for the fans and keeps them updated about his daily activities. The Kiwi skipper was seen playing with his pet dog Sandy, who is so agile that, the canine can give the best of fielders a run for their money. Williamson posted a video of his pet taking a superb catch. Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson Share a Touching Hug as India Go Down Fighting Against New Zealand in ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Semi-Final at Manchester.

Needless to say that Sandy would surely emerge as one of the best fielders. In the video we see, Sandy placed in the slips while Williamson is seen laying off the ball. The canine at the slips makes no mistake in grabbing that one. The slow-motion video of Sandy was posted with the caption, “Sandy in the slips! 😀 Any other dogs out there joining Sandy? #caninecordon #daytwoisolation.” Kane was also seen ding yoga with Sandy tagging along.

Talking about Kane Williamson, amid coronavirus pandemic situation, he had lauded the medical experts, doctors and nurses for the relentless service they have offered amid crisis. The Kiwi skipper had written an open letter and wrote, "We're so grateful you have our backs. People talk about the pressure sportsmen and women are under to perform, but the truth is we get to do something we love every day for a living. We play games."