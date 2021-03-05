Ajinkya Rahane was dismissed for a score of 27 runs during the IND vs ENG 4th Test leading to fans trolling him for another disappointing outing. The India Test vice-captain threw away another good start extending his poor run at home to another innings. Rahane was dismissed by James Anderson in the last ball before lunch with the right-hander edging to Ben Stokes at second slip. Rahane’s dismissal after he looked settled left India in a spot of bother leaving them four wickets down still 125 runs behind England. India vs England 4th Test 2021 Day 2 Live Score Updates.

Rahane’s last Test century at home came in 2019 against South Africa. Since then, he has played eight innings in India without a hundred. That century against South Africa in Ranchi was also Rahane’s first Test hundred in India in over three years. In 48 Test innings in India, Rahane has only scored four centuries and averages 36.47 which is well behind his career average. Fans were left disappointed with his dismissal and trolled Rahane with funny memes and jokes. Take a look at some top reactions on Twitter. Revenge Complete! Ben Stokes Dismisses Virat Kohli for a Duck, Twitterati React.

India, meanwhile, are still 67 runs behind England’s first innings score of 205 runs having lost five wickets. Rishabh Pant and Ravichandran Ashwin are at the crease for India with the hosts looking to take a big first-innings lead. Earlier, India’s spin trio bamboozled the opposition batsman and bundled them for 205 runs in the first innings. Axar Patel was once again the pick of the Indian bowlers and took 4/68 while Ashwin picked three wickets and Washington Sundar chipped in with a wicket.

