Al-Ittihad will take on Al-Qadisiyah in the thrilling final match of the Saudi King's Cup 2024 on Friday. The 50th edition of Saudi Arabia's prestigious oldest cup tournament will see a high-voltage clash, with Al-Ittihad having a slight advantage to lift the showpiece cup. Karim Benzema and Co. are having an excellent run en route to the finals. Al-Hilal 2(1)-2(3) Al-Ittihad, King Cup of Champions 2024–25 Quarter-Final: Karim Benzema Scores Brace As the Tigers Beat Blue Waves on Penalties To Advance.

The Tigers of Jeddah defeated Al-Hilal in the quarter finals in a close penalty shootout before thrashing Al-Shabab 2-3 in the semi-final. Saleh Al-Sheri has been the top scorer for his side. Al-Qadisiyah has to grind hard in the grand finale to lift the prestigious title. The club stunned Al-Taawoun with a 3-0 win in the quarterfinal before grinding out a 1-0 win over Al-Raed in the semis.

When is Al-Ittihad vs Al-Qadsiah King Cup of Champions 2024-25 Final Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Al-Ittihad vs Al-Qadsiah will face each other in the championship of the King Cup of Champions 2024-25 on Friday, May 9. The Al-Ittihad vs Al-Qadsiah match will be played at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium and it has a scheduled start time of 11:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Check out Al-Ittihad vs Al-Qadsiah viewing options below.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Al-Ittihad vs Al-Qadsiah King Cup of Champions 2024-25 Final Clash?

Unfortunately, no one in India has the broadcast rights to the King Cup of Champions 2024-25. Hence, the Al-Ittihad vs Al-Qadsiah King Cup of Champions 2024-25 match will not be live telecast in India. For the Al-Ittihad vs Al-Qadsiah online viewing option, read below. Al-Ittihad 3-2 Al-Shabab, King Cup of Champions 2024–25 Semifinal: Danilo Pereira's Stoppage Time Brace Helps The Tigers Reach Competition Final.

How To Get Free Live Streaming Online of Al-Ittihad vs Al-Qadsiah King Cup of Champions 2024-25 Final Match?

As SonyLiv provided the live streaming viewing option for the King Cup of Champions earlier, there is a possibility that the live streaming viewing option of the Al-Ittihad vs Al-Qadsiah match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website at the cost of a subscription fee. Although the information is yet to be confirmed and their is a possibility of no live streaming viewing option of the match being available.

