Al-Ittihad came on top as the better side against Al-Hilal. Al-Ittihad have now sealed their place in the King Cup of Champions 2024–25 semifinals. Al-Hilal vs Al-Ittihad was a high-voltage encounter. Both sides were pretty evenly matched. Karim Benzema opened the scoring by putting Al-Ittihad in front during the 63rd minute. Al-Hilal retaliated with Salem Aldawsari equalising. Marcos Leonardo put Blue Waves in from in the extra time. But Benzema had another plan, as the Al-Ittihad striker completed his brace and equalised the scoreline once again. The Tigers completely outshined Al-Ittihad in the penalty shootout with Al-Ittihad scoring three penalties and Al-Hilal were one able to score a single. Cristiano Ronaldo Rubbishes Transfer Rumours, Targets ‘AFC Champions League’ Title for Al-Nassr.

Al-Hilal vs Al-Ittihad Result

