Andre Russell has been one of the key players for Kolkata Knight Riders. He has single-handedly led the team to a massive win on many occasions. Now, the all-rounder was seen hitting the nets ahead of the IPL 2021 and looked extremely determined. Russell was seen hitting towering sixes in the nets and looked as he was there to prove a point. With this, he also fired a warning at his opponents. The official account of the Kolkata Knight Riders shared a video of Russell where he was seen slamming those sixes. From Lungi Ngidi to Jofra Archer, Check Out the List of Players Who Will Be Unavailable at Beginning of IPL 2021.

Talking about the Kolkata Knight Riders, the team will play their first game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 11, 2021, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The team missed out on the qualification in the playoffs and was place on number five of the IPL 2021 points table. The team had won seven games and lost an equal number of matches.

Now, let's have a look at the video shared by KKR.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kolkata Knight Riders (@kkriders)

So far, KKR does not have any major injury concerns and the fans will want things to remain constant for the entire season. Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Harbhajan Singh are a few players to look forward to this season. Bhajji had played for CSK in the last season but was released by the franchise ahead of IPL 2021 auctions.

