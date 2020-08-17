Following MS Dhoni’s retirement, Pakistan-born cricket fan Mohammad Bashir Bozai has said he wouldn’t be travelling for cricket again. Bashir is better known by ‘Chacha Chicago’, and he makes it a point to travel every India vs Pakistan match. “Dhoni has retired and so have I. I don’t see myself travelling for cricket again with him not being around. I loved him and he loved me back,” Bashir was quoted as saying by PTI. MS Dhoni Announces Retirement from International Cricket, Likely to Continue Playing in IPL.

“All great players have to call time one day but his retiring makes me sad and brings back a lot of precious memories. He deserved a grand send-off but again he is beyond that,” he added.

Bashir said that he will try to visit Dhoni’s house post coronavirus pandemic. “I will go to his house in Ranchi when things get normal (post COVID-19 pandemic). That is the least I can do to wish him all the best for the future. I will also ask Ram Babu (Dhoni super fan from Mohali) to come with me,” said Bashir.

‘Chacha Chicago’ also said that he would have travelled to watch Dhoni play in IPL 2020 but due to his health conditions will refrain. “I would have travelled to see him in the IPL but there are travel conditions and with my heart condition, it is not safe to do so,” said Bashir. MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina Retirement: Left-Handed Batsman Reveals Why he and CSK Captain Bid Farewell to International Cricket on Independence Day 2020.

He also revealed how during 2018 Asia Cup, Dhoni gave him his jersey. “During the Asia Cup in 2018, he took me to his room and gave me his jersey. That was really special just like the two times when he gave me his bat. When he did not have the time reach me, he sent a member of the support staff with the tickets. He did not have to do that but he did,” said an emotional Bashir.

“This particular incident during the 2015 World Cup I can never forget. I was there for a game in Sydney and was sitting in the sun, it was extremely hot. Suresh Raina came from nowhere and gave me sunglasses. He said ‘it is from Dhoni bhai not me’. I smiled back at him,” he added. After MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina Announces Retirement from International Cricket.

Bashir also claimed that Pakistan fans would abuse him as he openly supported Dhoni and team India. “This one time in Birmingham, the Pakistani fans hurled choicest of abuses at me and even called me a ‘Gaddar’ (traitor). I had to ignore all of it. I love both countries and humanity comes first anyway,” he said.

