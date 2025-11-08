Sydney, Nov 8: Australia captain Pat Cummins has been bowling at full pace during NSW nets in preparation for the second Ashes Test. He has increased his bowling efforts during NSW training as he prepares to be fit for the Gabba Test, set to begin on December 4. Cummins was earlier ruled out of the highly anticipated Ashes opener in Perth starting on November 21. However, the fast-bowling ace is now eyeing to play in the day-night Test at the Gabba. Australia Squad for AUS vs ENG 1st Ashes 2025-26 Test Announced: Steve Smith Named Captain, Jake Weatherald Earns Maiden National Call-Up

Cummins had a solid practice session at the SCG on Saturday as NSW gets ready to face Victoria in the Sheffield Shield starting Monday. The 32-year-old bowled at full speed during net sessions, putting forth promising signals, Cricket Australia reports.

Australia will enter the first Test with Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Boland, all of whom will play in the Shield matches before heading to Perth. Cummins this week acknowledged that continuing to play unchanged from the second Test through the end of the series was unlikely, as he is recovering from back stress.

However, any participation in the series is bound to concern England, who think they have gained an edge over Scott Boland after his two underwhelming Tests during the 2023 Ashes.

“(I’m bowling) at about 115 or 120 (km/h). I’ll have a bit of a bowl later in the week. Each session is incremental, so it’ll be a little bit more intense, and once I go over to Perth it should be pretty close to a full run-up, and I’ll get some overs in. Steve Waugh Collects Waterford Crystal Ashes Trophy at SCG as Iconic Silverware Arrives by Helicopter Ahead of Ashes 2025-26 Pre-Season Tour in Australia (Watch Video).

“It’s absolutely fine. There’s no stress so far. It doesn’t guarantee anything, but all the signs look pretty good so far. I’ve had the same injury a few times – albeit quite a while ago – so I know what to expect. With any break from bowling, you’re going to feel a few aches and creaks. I felt that but I know it’s all normal.

“I feel really good and feel like we’ve got a really good plan, so hopefully I’ll take part in a fair bit of the summer,” the pacer had told Channel 7 earlier this week.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 08, 2025 11:21 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).