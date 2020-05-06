Ashish Nehra Slams Virat Kohli for ‘ODI Not Relevant This Year’ Statement, 'Are You Trying to Tell That the Indian Team Didn't Try to Win', Says Former Pacer

Ashish Nehra and Virat Kohli (Photo Credits: IANS)

Ashish Nehra in a recent live session with Aakash Chopra has slammed Virat Kohli for his statement which he made earlier this year about how ODIs were relevant for the Indian team. The statement was issued after Kane Williamson and men went on to beat India 3-0 in their own backyard. According to the former Indian pacer said that he disagreed with Virat’s statement and also questioned the Indian cricket captain if the team didn’t try to win those games. After winning the T20I series in New Zealand, Virat Kohli and men lost the three-game ODI series. Virat Kohli Mourns Death of His Pet Dog Bruno, Made a Connection of a Lifetime; Says Indian Cricket Team Captain.

The former Indian pacer said that had that statement by Virat Kohli been issued after the win, then things would have been different and if they don’t care about the ODIs then the team shouldn’t be playing one. " It's wrong to say that the year is for T20s and so we don't care about 50-over matches...if it doesn't matter then why did you even come to play. Are you trying to tell that the Indian team didn't try to win those ODI matches against New Zealand?" Nehra said in a live interaction with his former India teammate Aakash Chopra.

After losing the series Virat Kohli had said, "These were two pretty good games, great for the fans. I am particularly impressed with how we finished the game. First half we let things slip away. I think Saini and Jadeja showed great character but as I said one-day cricket in this calendar year is not as relevant like T20Is and Tests."The statement had been made due to the T20 World Cup in the offing.