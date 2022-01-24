Asia Lions take on India Maharajas in the Legends League Cricket 2022. Both the teams have played two matches and this will apparently be their third outing. Interestingly, this is going to be the second meeting between these two sides. In earlier fixture, India Maharajas outplayed Asia Lions. Meanwhile, if you are looking for Legends League Cricket 2022 live streaming online and TV telecast channel details in India then continue reading. India Maharajas vs World Giants Result and Video Highlights: Imran Tahir’s Quickfire 52 Wins It for Giants As Naman Ojha's Century Goes in Vain.

India Maharajas lead the Legends League Cricket 2022 points table thanks to their superior net run-rate. So far, they have won one from two games. Asia Lions have too won one game from two outings and their run-rate sees them placed on second spot.

When is Asia Lions vs India Maharajas, Legends League Cricket 2022 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Asia Lions vs India Maharajas clash in Legends League Cricket 2022 will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat January 24, 2022, Monday. The match has a scheduled time of 08:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Telecast of Asia Lions vs India Maharajas, Legends League Cricket 2022 Match on TV?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcasters of Legends League Cricket 2022 in India. Fans can tune into Sony TEN 1/HD, Sony TEN 3/HD to catch live telecast of Asia Lions vs India Maharajas on TV.

How to Watch Asia Lions vs India Maharajas, Legends League Cricket 2022 Live Streaming Online?

Fans can watch the Asia Lions vs India Maharajas clash online as well. The Legends League Cricket 2022 live streaming online in India will be available on SonyLiv app and website. The live streaming will also be available on JioTV app for Jio users.

India Maharajas Squad: Naman Ojha(w), Wasim Jaffer, S Badrinath, Mohammad Kaif(c), Yusuf Pathan, Stuart Binny, Hemang Badani, Venugopal Rao, RP Singh, Manpreet Gony, Munaf Patel, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Pragyan Ojha, Sanjay Bangar, Nayan Mongia, Amit Bhandari.

Asia Lions Squad: Kamran Akmal(w), Tillakaratne Dilshan, Upul Tharanga, Mohammad Hafeez, Asghar Afghan, Misbah-ul-Haq(c), Azhar Mahmood, Umar Gul, Nuwan Kulasekara, Chaminda Vaas, Muttiah Muralitharan, Shoaib Akhtar, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Yousuf, Sanath Jayasuriya, Shahid Afridi, Ajantha Mendis, Romesh Kaluwitharana.

