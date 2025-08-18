AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction, 1st ODI 2025: After a thrilling T20I series, which Australia won, the action now shifts to a more traditional format with AUS vs SA ODI 2025 starting from August 19, where the Australia national cricket team and the South Africa national cricket team will face each other in a three-match series. Australia will continue to be led by Mitchell Marsh, while South Africa will see a change of guard, with Temba Bavuma taking over the reins in 50-overs cricket. Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in the AUS vs SA 1st ODI 2025 on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news, and team predictions. Australia Beat South Africa By Two Wickets in AUS vs SA 3rd T20I 2025; Glenn Maxwell, Nathan Ellis Help Aussies Win Series 2-1.

Australia named a 14-member squad for ODIs, with most of their T20I players carrying forward, with the additions of Marnus Labuschagne, Cooper Connolly, and Xavier Bartlett. On the other hand, South Africa have brought in Keshav Maharaj, Tony de Zorzi and Wiaan Mulder, strengthening their XI. Expect both teams to kickstart their ODI World Cup 2027 preparations from hereon.

AUS vs SA 1st ODI Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Alex Carey (AUS), Ryan Rickelton (SA)

Batters: Temba Bavuma (SA), Dewald Brevis (SA), Travis Head (AUS), Mitchell Marsh (AUS)

All-Rounders: Wiaan Mulder (SA)

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada (SA), Keshav Maharaj (SA), Josh Hazlewood (AUS), Nathan Ellis (AUS)

AUS vs SA 1st ODI 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Mitchell Marsh (c) and Dewald Brevis (vc)

AUS vs SA 1st ODI 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Alex Carey (AUS), Ryan Rickelton (SA), Temba Bavuma (SA), Dewald Brevis (SA), Travis Head (AUS), Mitchell Marsh (AUS), Wiaan Mulder (SA), Kagiso Rabada (SA), Keshav Maharaj (SA), Josh Hazlewood (AUS), Nathan Ellis (AUS)

