Rohit Sharma on January 4, cleared the air around his retirement while also explaining his missing the IND vs AUS Sydney Test in Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. Speculations on the 37-year-old's future in Test cricket have been doing the rounds in recent times amid his poor form with the bat in hand in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 and Rohit Sharma quashed all talks around his retirement, stating that he has not retired and has 'stepped down' from the Sydney Test due to lack of runs so far. He also shed light on reports of dressing room leaks that took place before the Sydney Test. 'Matured Aadmi Hu, Do Bacche Ka Baap Hu…' Rohit Sharma Gives Epic Response While Addressing Retirement Speculations on Sidelines of IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024–25 (Watch Video).

Watch Rohit Sharma's Full Interview Here:

