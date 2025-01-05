Steve Smith became just the second bowler in cricket history to be dismissed on 9,999 career Test runs. The right-hander recorded this unwanted feat on Day 3 of the IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25 in Sydney on January 5. Smith, who needed just five runs to become just the fourth Australian batter to get to 10,000 Test runs, was undone by the bounce from a Prasidh Krishna delivery as he got an outside edge with Yashasvi Jaiswal taking the catch. The only other player to be dismissed on 9,999 career Test runs is Mahela Jayawardene after he was run out in a Test match against South Africa in 2011. Steve Smith Wicket Video: Watch Prasidh Krishna Dismiss Star Australia Batter During IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25 As He Falls One Run Short of Completing 10,000 Test Runs.

Steve Smith Joins Mahela Jayawardene

Steve Smith is the second player to be dismissed on 9,999 Test runs. The first was Mahela Jayawardene, who was run out going for his 10,000th run! — Association of Cricket Statisticians & Historians (@ACScricket) January 5, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)