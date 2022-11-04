Australia will be facing Afghanistan for the 26th match-up of the Super 12 in the 2022 ICC World Cup at the Adelaide Oval on November 04, 2022, at 1:30 pm (IST). This will be both teams' last match in the T20 World Cup group stage and a must-win situation for the Australian side if they want to qualify for the knockout stage. Whereas Afghanistan in their four matches has played two, suffering defeats in both of them, and two matches ended in No Result. Hence, they have already been eliminated as they are dead last in their group with only two points to their name. The Australian team is currently at equal points with England and New Zealand but due to their lower Net Run Rate stands in third place below them. Australia along with their world-class batsmen such as Aaron Finch, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, and David Warner will no surprise be favourites in the clash. Australia vs Afghanistan Preview, ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need to Know About AUS vs AFG Cricket Match in Adelaide

The Afghanistan side will have to face the dangerous Australian bowling lineup of Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, and Mitchell Starc as they will be trying to win their first group-stage match. The upcoming match at the Adelaide Oval will be one of the deciding factors in the journey of the defending champions at the 2022 T20 World Cup. Australia will make sure to not make any mistakes that might cost them the chance to win their second consecutive World T20 title and will also try to win with a substantial margin if possible, to achieve a better Net Run Rate. Mohammad Nabi’s men will also be giving their best at their last match of the event.

When Is Australia vs Afghanistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Australia vs Afghanistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match will be played at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on November 4, 2022 (Friday). The AUS vs AFG game has a start time of 01:30 PM IST

Where To Watch Australia vs Afghanistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Telecast On TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of SCO vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 match on TV. The AUS vs AFG match will be telecast live on Star Sports 2/2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, 1 Telegu & 1 Kannada.

How To Watch Australia vs Afghanistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Online?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports Network, will live stream Australia vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup 2022 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into Disney+ Hotstar app and website to catch the action live.

