Australia vs New Zealand 1st ODI 2020 Live Streaming on SonyLiv: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of AUS vs NZ on TV & Online in India

Australian players in retro kit (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

AUS vs NZ ODI Live Streaming Online and Telecast in India: Australia and New Zealand lock horns in the three-match One-Day Internationals (ODIs) amid coronavirus scare. However, there will be no restrictions on spectators, but low turn out could be witnessed. There is an interesting aspect to the series as the teams will be donning retro kits. Australia will don the jersey of 1999 World Cup while New Zealand too have opted for a jersey from the late 90s. Meanwhile, if you are looking for AUS vs NZ live streaming online, live telecast in India and live score details, then scroll down. Australia vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Score Updates.

Both Australia and New Zealand come into the series with contrasting results in their last matches. Australia suffered a whitewash against South Africa in the three-match series. Blackcaps, on the other hand, handed India 3-0 defeat in the ODIs.

When to Watch of Australia vs New Zealand 1st ODI 2020 Know Schedule, Date, Time & Venue Details

Australia vs New Zealand 1st ODI will be played at Sydney Cricket Ground on March 13, 2020 (Friday). The match is scheduled to start at 09:00 am IST and 02:30 pm local time.

How to Watch Australia vs New Zealand 1st ODI 2020: TV Channel and Broadcast Details

Sony Pictures Sports Network is the official broadcaster for New Zealand’s tour of Australia 2020 in India and will telecast the games live. Fans can tune into Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD to watch the live telecast of AUS vs NZ 1st ODI match.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Australia vs New Zealand 1st ODI 2020 Online

SonyLiv, the official streaming partner of Sony Pictures Network, will be providing the live streaming of Australia vs New Zealand 1st ODI match. Fans can time into the official website and the app of SonyLiv to catch the game. Viewers can also follow LatestLY for live score and ball-by-ball updates.

In the last five encounters between these two sides, interestingly, two matches were washed out. In rest three matches, New Zealand won two while Australia emerged victorious in just one match.