Australia National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: With form behind their backs, Australia and South Africa will clash in a three-match T20I series, which takes place Down Under, with the AUS vs SA 1st T20I taking place today. You can find the Australia National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Match Scorecard here. This marks the return of international cricket after 17 long years in Darwin, which is called the 'crocodile capital of the world'. This AUS vs SA T20I series will also be the start of preparations for both teams for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2026, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. When is AUS vs SA 1st T20I 2025? What is The H2H Record? Who Are The Key Players? Read Australia vs South Africa Match Preview

Australia captain Mitchell Marsh has already confirmed that Travis Head and he will open the batting, with hard-hitters occupying the middle and late-order. The bowling might look a bit undercooked with no big names.

South Africa, on the other hand, will be led by Aiden Markram, who will marshal around a young side, with experienced players like Kagiso Rabada and Rassie van der Dussen joining the ranks.

Australia vs South Africa 1st T20I 2025 Details

Match AUS vs SA 1st T20I Date Sunday, August 10 Time 2:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin Live Streaming and Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), no telecast available

When is Australia vs South Africa 1st T20I 2025? Know the Date, Time and Venue

The Australia National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team 1st T20I 2025 will be played on Sunday, August 10. The AUS vs SA 1st T20I 2025 will be held at Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin, and will start at 2:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Australia vs South Africa 2025: Schedule, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need To Know About AUS vs SA T20I and ODI Series.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Australia vs South Africa 1st T20I 2025?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcast partner in India for the Australia vs South Africa 2025 T20I series. Fans in India will find viewing options for AUS vs SA 1st T20I 2025 live telecast on Star Sports TV channels. For the AUS vs SA 2025 T20I series, online viewing option, read below.

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of Australia vs South Africa 1st T20I 2025?

Star Sports Network has the streaming rights to the Australia vs South Africa 2025 T20I series. Fans in India can watch the AUS vs SA 1st T20I 2025 live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. But for that, fans would require a subscription.

