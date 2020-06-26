Babar Azam recently was having an interaction with Shoaib Malik on Instagram where the newly crowned captain was asked about his favourite bhabhi. Azam picked Sarfaraz Ahmed’s wife Khushbakht as his favourite over Sania Mirza. This reply surely did not go down well with the Indian tennis ace and she jokingly threatened to kill Babar Azam and also said that he will not be allowed to sleep on their couch. For a while now, the lockdown due to the outspread of the coronavirus all over the world has forced the people to stay confined into their homes. 10 Pakistani Players Tested Positive for COVID-19, Inzamam-Ul-Haq Slams PCB Medical Staff.

Even the sporting schedules have gone for a toss and the players have no other option than to stay indoors. Now during such times, the players are keeping themselves entertained by conducting live chats with their teammates and Shoaib Malik did the same with Babar Azam. Now, during the chat, the newly crowned captain was asked about who was his favourite bhabhi and he gave the name of Khushbakht instead of Sania. Here’s how Sania reacted!

Sania Mirza's response over Babar Azam's answer (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Another comment

Sania Mirza's response over Babar Azam's answer (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Talking about the situation of the coronavirus in Pakistan, 10 members of the national team have been tested positive. Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Haider Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Imran Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan and Wahab Riaz were the ones who have been tested positive. The team will be playing against England from July 8, 2020.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 26, 2020 08:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).