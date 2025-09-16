OUT! Rashid Khan has provided the breakthrough for Afghanistan and he has taken the wicket of Saif Hassan! The right-hander attempted a wild slog but missed the delivery completely which crashed into the off-stump. Afghanistan will look to regain some of the momentum with that wicket. Saif Hassan b Rashid Khan 30(28)
Bangladesh are off to a good start in the powerplay with Tanzid Hasan Tamim and Saif Hassan taking on the Afghanistan bowlers. The right-left combination has been effective so far with both batters hitting the boundaries as well as rotating the strike. Afghanistan are under pressure here after Bangladesh's fiery start!
Saif Hassan and Tanzid Hasan Tamim are off to a good start in this innings and Bangladesh would be pleased with this effort. Afghanistan on the other hand, will look to have a breakthrough and not let this partnership flourish.
Saif Hassan and Tanzid Hasan Tamim will aim to make the most of the powerplay restrictions here. Both the openers need to start on a high and put Afghanistan under early pressure.
Bangladesh have scored two runs off the opening over by Fazalhaq Farooqi. Saif Hassan found it tough to put bat on ball in the first three balls and later, he and Tanzid Hasan Tamim have managed to score three runs to avoid another maiden, like what was the case against Sri Lanka.
Bangladesh Playing XI vs Afghanistan: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Saif Hassan, Litton Das(c & wk), Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Nurul Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed
Afghanistan Playing XI vs Bangladesh: Sediqullah Atal, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan(c), Noor Ahmad, AM Ghazanfar, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Bangladesh captain Litton Das has won the toss and his team is set to bat first against Afghanistan. Taskin Ahmed is back among the four changes that Bangladesh have made for this clash.
Bangladesh are in a do-or-die situation as they go up against Afghanistan in this Group B fixture. Who will come out on top tonight? The toss is coming up shortly!
Bangladesh National Cricket Team vs Afghanistan National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Bangladesh and Afghanistan lock horns in what is a very crucial Group B fixture. The Zayed Cricket Stadium is set to host the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025 match and it will start at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). You can check the Bangladesh National Cricket Team vs Afghanistan National Cricket Team match scorecard here. Both teams head into the BAN vs AFG Asia Cup 2025 match on the back of contrasting results. Rashid Khan's Afghanistan played the Asia Cup 2025 opener against Hong Kong China back on September 9 and had emerged victorious. They would aim at continuing their good form and securing a spot in the Super 4 with a victory in this clash.
The Bangladesh National Cricket Team, on the other hand, have had a mixed time so far in the Asia Cup 2025. Litton Das and co began their campaign on a positive note, beating Hong Kong China, but were defeated by Sri Lanka in their second match. The BAN vs AFG Asia Cup 2025 could very well turn out to be Bangladesh National Cricket Team's last match in this edition of the continental cricket tournament if they do not defeat Afghanistan. The last time Bangladesh and Afghanistan had faced each other was way back at the T20 World Cup 2024, where Rashid Khan and his men had emerged victorious by eight runs in a rain-affected clash in Kingstown.
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025 Squads
Bangladesh National Cricket Team: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das (c & wk), Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Saif Hassan, Nasum Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Nurul Hasan
Afghanistan National Cricket Team: Sediqullah Atal, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan(c), Noor Ahmad, AM Ghazanfar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Mohammad Ishaq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Darwish Rasooli, Sharafuddin Ashraf