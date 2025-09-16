Bangladesh National Cricket Team vs Afghanistan National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Bangladesh and Afghanistan lock horns in what is a very crucial Group B fixture. The Zayed Cricket Stadium is set to host the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025 match and it will start at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). You can check the Bangladesh National Cricket Team vs Afghanistan National Cricket Team match scorecard here. Both teams head into the BAN vs AFG Asia Cup 2025 match on the back of contrasting results. Rashid Khan's Afghanistan played the Asia Cup 2025 opener against Hong Kong China back on September 9 and had emerged victorious. They would aim at continuing their good form and securing a spot in the Super 4 with a victory in this clash. Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch BAN vs AFG T20I Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV in India?

The Bangladesh National Cricket Team, on the other hand, have had a mixed time so far in the Asia Cup 2025. Litton Das and co began their campaign on a positive note, beating Hong Kong China, but were defeated by Sri Lanka in their second match. The BAN vs AFG Asia Cup 2025 could very well turn out to be Bangladesh National Cricket Team's last match in this edition of the continental cricket tournament if they do not defeat Afghanistan. The last time Bangladesh and Afghanistan had faced each other was way back at the T20 World Cup 2024, where Rashid Khan and his men had emerged victorious by eight runs in a rain-affected clash in Kingstown. BAN vs AFG Asia Cup 2025, Abu Dhabi Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 20-Over Cricket Match at Zayed Cricket Stadium.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025 Squads

Bangladesh National Cricket Team: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das (c & wk), Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Saif Hassan, Nasum Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Nurul Hasan

Afghanistan National Cricket Team: Sediqullah Atal, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan(c), Noor Ahmad, AM Ghazanfar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Mohammad Ishaq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Darwish Rasooli, Sharafuddin Ashraf