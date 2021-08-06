After two consecutive wins in the first two matches, a highly confident Bangladesh would aim to win the series in the third T20I of the five-match series at the Sher-e-Bangla stadium in Dhaka on August 6, Friday. The match is scheduled to start at 05:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The hosts find themselves in a very strong position to win the series, quite unexpectedly and it would be no surprise if they pull off another win. Despite two successive wins, Bangladesh would still aim to improve their batting performance so that they dish out a strong show against the Aussies. Australia, on the other hand, have a lot of work to do in order to prevent a shocking series loss. They haven't been in the best of forms in T20Is off late, with a 1-4 series loss to the West Indies prior to the series. ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India To Face Pakistan On October 24 in Dubai

Australia needs to come up with a convincing win to defeat a high-spirited Bangladesh side at home in the third T20I. Here are the live streaming details of the match.

Bangladesh vs Australia, 3rd T20I 2021 Schedule, Match Time and Venue

The 3rd T20I of the five-match series between Bangladesh and Australia will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on August 06, 2021 (Wednesday). The match has a scheduled start time of 05:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Bangladesh vs Australia, 3rd T20I 2021 Match on TV

Unfortunately, Bangladesh vs Australia 3rd T20I match won’t be available on TV as there are no official broadcasters of the series in India. So, fans won’t be able to watch the live telecast. However, fans in Bangladesh can catch the live-action of the game on Gazi TV.

How To Watch Bangladesh vs Australia, 3rd T20I 2021 Live Streaming Online in India

However, fans in India can follow Bangladesh vs Australia, 3rd T20I 2021 live-action on the online platform. FanCode will provide the live streaming of the BAN vs AUS T20I match online but fans need to pay a nominal fee. Rabbitholebd Sports YouTube channel will also provide the live streaming of the match. Meanwhile, fans in Bangladesh can also catch the game live on the online streaming platform of Gazi TV.

