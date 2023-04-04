After winning both the ODI series and T20I series, Bangladesh will host Ireland in a one-off Test, starting on Tuesday, April 4. The match will take place at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka and has a starting time of 9:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The toss for this only Test between Bangladesh and Ireland will be held at 9:00 am IST. This is also going to be the first match between these two teams in this format. Hence both sides will be aiming to make a good start to this new rivalry. Meanwhile, if you are searching for the live streaming and live telecast details of the Bangladesh vs Ireland Only Test, you can find them below. KKR All-Rounder Shakib Al Hasan Opts Out of IPL 2023: Report.

After delaying the departure of Shakib Al-Hasan and Litton Das for the IPL 2023, Bangladesh have named a strong squad for this one-off Test match in Dhaka. Tamim Iqbal, Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mushfiqur Rahim will be the biggest hopes in the batting department for the Bangladeshi team. Meanwhile, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Taijul Islam will be leading Bangladesh's spin bowling department. The hosts have also managed to build a strong pace attack under Allan Donald's tutelage. Shakib Al Hasan, one of the greatest all-rounders ever to play the game of cricket, adds great balance to the Bangladesh side.

Their opponents Ireland are a very new team in this format of the game. Having played only three Tests so far, Ireland are yet to taste victory in Test cricket. Their last Test was against England back in 2019. Since then a lot of things have changed. The Irish team will be led by Andrew Balbirnie. Young Harry Tector has been one of the best players for Ireland in the white ball format recently. It will be interesting to see if he can does the same in the red ball format too. Although Ireland start as the underdogs, they will be hoping to give a tough competition.

When Is Bangladesh vs Ireland One-Off Test 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

Bangladesh will take on Ireland in a one-off Test match, starting on Tuesday, April 4. The Test match will take place in Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka and will begin at 9:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Bangladesh vs Ireland One-Off Test 2023 on TV?

Unfortunately for the Indian fans, there are no broadcasters for this one-off Test between Bangladesh and Ireland. Hence Indian fans will not be able to watch this match on TV. In Bangladesh however, the match will be broadcasted on Gazi TV and T-Sports. Michael Slater, Former Australian Cricketer, Gets Charged With Assaulting Police.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of Bangladesh vs Ireland One-Off Test 2023?

FanCode will be providing the live streaming of the Bangladesh vs Ireland one-off Test. fans however will need a subscription to enjoy the live streaming of this Test match. Rabbithole will be streaming this game in Bangladesh.

