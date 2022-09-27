Bangladesh and United Arab Emirates will face off against each other in the second T20I of the three-match series. The BAN vs UAE 2nd T20I will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 27, 2022 (Tuesday) as the teams aim for a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for Bangladesh vs UAE, 2nd T20I live streaming details, scroll down below. MX Player to Livestream T20 Cricket, UAE Vs Bangladesh Friendship Series 2022.

Bangladesh as expected, emerged victorious in the opening game of the series to take a 1-0 lead. However, UAE put on a brilliant display and will look to improve on that and even register an upset. Afif Hossain and Mahidy Hasan will be the key players for Bangladesh in this clash.

Bangladesh vs UAE, 2nd T20I 2022 Schedule and Match Timings

Bangladesh vs UAE, 1st T20I match will be played on September 27, 2022 (Tuesday) onwards. The game will take place at the Dubai International Stadium and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and 08:00 pm local time.

Which TV Channel Will Telecast Bangladesh vs UAE, 2nd T20I T20I 2022 in India?

Sadly, no channel will telecast the BAN vs UAE 2nd T20I match in India. Fans in Bangladesh can watch the live telecast of BAN vs UAE on GTV. In India, fans can follow live action via the live streaming option. More on that below.

Bangladesh vs UAE, 2nd T20I T20I 2022 Live Streaming Online

In India, fans can catch the BAN vs UAE 2nd T20I 2022 match live streaming online on the VUSport YouTube channel. Besides it, the BAN vs UAE live streaming online will be available on the Ullu app, Atrangii app and MX Player app as well.

