Bangladesh National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online: Bangladesh and West Indies will lock horns in the 2nd ODI of the three-match BAN vs WI 2025 ODI series on Tuesday, October 21. The BAN vs WI 1st Test 2025 was a fascinating one at the same venue and both teams will look to give it their absolute best as they lock horns at the Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur. The Bangladesh National Cricket Team have a 1-0 lead in the three-match BAN vs WI 2025 ODI series, after they beat the West Indies National Cricket Team in a thrilling opening match. Bangladesh vs West Indies Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for 2nd ODI 2025 and Who Will Win BAN vs WI ODI?

Batting first, Bangladesh were bowled out for just 207 on what was a very tough pitch to bat on in Mirpur, with Rishad Hossain hitting a quickfire 26 off 13 after a 90-ball fifty by Towhid Hridoy. And with the kind of bowling attack that the hosts had, they were always in the game. For some in the second innings, West Indies were in control before Rishad Hossain made an impact, this time with the ball in hand. He wrecked the Windies' batting order and finished with six wickets for 35 runs. West Indies will be under pressure in what is a must-win match if they are to stay alive in the series, while another victory would give Bangladesh an unassailable 2-0 lead. Bangladesh Beat West Indies by 74 Runs in BAN vs WI 1st ODI 2025; Rishad Hossain’s Brilliant Six-Wicket Haul Helps Host Take 1–0 Lead in Three-Match Series.

BAN vs WI 2nd ODI 2025 Viewing Option Details

Series Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd ODI Date Tuesday, October 21 Time 1:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka Live Streaming and Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), no live telecast available

When is BAN vs WI 2nd ODI 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Bangladesh national cricket team will take on the West Indies national cricket team in the BAN vs WI 2nd ODI 2025 on Tuesday, October 21. The Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd ODI 2025 will be played at the Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka and will start at 1:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Bangladesh Head Coach Phil Simmons Urges Cricketers To Avoid Social Media After Unsavoury Scenes in Dhaka Airport (Watch Video).

Where to Watch BAN vs WI 2nd ODI 2025 Live Telecast in India?

Unfortunately, due to a lack of broadcast partners for the BAN vs WI 2025 ODI series in India, fans will not have any telecast viewing options of Bangladesh vs West Indies cricket matches on TV channels. Read below to check BAN vs WI 2nd ODI 2025 online viewing options.

How to Watch BAN vs WI 2nd 2025 Live Streaming Online in India?

However, fans will have live online viewing options in India for the BAN vs WI 2025 ODI series with FanCode as the digital rights holder. Users can find the Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd ODI 2025 match live streaming on the FanCode app and website, which will require either a match pass or a tour pass. Bangladesh will head into the BAN vs WI 2nd ODI 2025 with confidence and will secure a 2-0 lead here.

