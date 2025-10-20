Bangladesh vs West Indies Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for 2nd ODI 2025: The Bangladesh national cricket team has started the series against the West Indies national cricket team positively as they have won the first of the three-match series on Tuesday, October 21. West Indies will look to level the series and the Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd ODI 2025 will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. The second match between Bangladesh and the West Indies will begin at 1:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans can find out the details about the Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd ODI 2025 fantasy prediction below. Bangladesh Head Coach Phil Simmons Urges Cricketers To Avoid Social Media After Unsavoury Scenes in Dhaka Airport (Watch Video).

After a 3-0 whitewash against Afghanistan, Bangladesh have returned strong by taking the lead in the three-match series against West Indies. Towhid Hridoy, Mahidul Islam Ankon and Najmul Hossain Shanto were the heroes for them with the bat and powered Bangladesh to a competitive total on a difficult surface. Chasing it, except for Brandon King and Alick Athanaze, none of the West Indies batters could get going and in the end, Bangladesh secured a comfortable victory. Rishad Hossain bowled exceptionally, scalping six wickets. Bangladesh Announces ODI Squad for West Indies Series: Soumya Sarkar Makes Return, Mehidy Hasan Miraz To Captain in Litton Das' Absence.

Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd ODI 2025 Fantasy Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Shai Hope (WI).

Batters: Alick Athanaze (WI), Brandon King (WI), Towhid Hridoy (BAN), Keacy Carty (Wi)

All-Rounders: Mehidy Hasan Miraz (BAN), Roston Chase (WI), Rishad Hossain (BAN)

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman (BAN), Gudakesh Motie (WI), Jayden Seales (WI)

Who Will Win BAN vs WI 2nd ODI 2025 Match?

The Bangladesh National Cricket Team has started the series positively where things went to their plan. They could get to a competitive total batting first and then launch their spinners on a difficult Mirpur surface. West Indies batters are not the best known for playing gritty innings and Bangladesh will want to repeat the same to close down the series when they take on West Indies in the second match. Bangladesh at home are a really good side and can be challenging to face. West Indies will want Shai Hope to fire, yet Bangladesh are strong favourites in the second ODI and are likely to win.

