Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI 2020 Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of BAN vs ZIM on TV & Cricket Score Updates in India

Bangladesh and Zimbabwe face-off in the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series. The two teams met in the one-off Test match prior to ODIs and Bangladesh emerged victorious by an innings and 106 runs. The hosts will now be looking to extend their domination over Zimbabwe in the limited-overs fixtures as well. Meanwhile, for Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe free live streaming online you can scroll down. Apart from BAN vs ZIM 1st ODI 2020 live streaming, you will get live telecast details as well. Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score 1st ODI Match.

Mashrafe Mortaza will have to step down from captaincy post this series, so the team will be hoping to make these ODIs memorable for their captain. Mortaza has been one of the most successful captains for Bangladesh and has been instrumental in Bangladesh’s success over the years.

When to Watch Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI 2020 Know Schedule, Date, Time & Venue Details

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on March 01, 2020. The game will get underway at 12:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time), and 01:00 pm local time. Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Playing XI With All-Rounders, Batsmen, Bowlers & Wicket-Keepers for BAN vs ZIM 1st ODI 2020

How to Watch Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI 2020: TV Channel and Broadcast Details

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for the Zimbabwe tour of Sri Lanka 2020 in India. The live telecast of BAN vs ZIM Test match was provided on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD channels. However, as per the Star Sports TV guide, the BAN vs ZIM 1st ODI is not listed. So, chances are the match won’t be telecast live in India. For Bangladesh viewers Gazi TV or G TV will provide live telecast of the match.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI 2020 Match online

Cricket fanatics who are not able to catch the live streaming of BAN vs ZIM game on TV can switch to online platforms to see the match. As Star Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of Zimbabwe tour of Sri Lanka 2020, the tournament will be live-streamed on its OTT platform- Hotstar. In Bangladesh, rabbitholebd.com will provide live streaming of BAN vs ZIM 1st ODI 2020. Fans can also follow the game on LatestLY via live score updates and ball-by-ball commentary of BAN vs ZIM 1st ODI.

In last five outings between these two teams in ODIs, Bangladesh have won all the matches. Bangladesh once again start as favourites to win this match but Zimbabwe will be keen to turn the tide in their favour.