The COVID-19 pandemic had led to all the matches being conducted behind closed doors. Which means for the majority of the matches we did not have fans cheering from the stands and the games were played in the empty stadium. But now, we have the fans coming back into the stadium for the second match against England. Ahead of the second game, the official account of the BCCI shared a video of the stadium buzzing with fans. Along with it, they had also posted an emotional caption. Ajinkya Rahane Remains Tight-Lipped About Wasim Jaffer’s Controversy Ahead of IND vs ENG, 2nd Test 2021.

“Just one more sleep away. We cannot wait to hear this noise at Chepauk tomorrow. Are you ready for the 2nd @paytm #INDvENG Test?” read the caption of the post. The official account of the BCCI had also used a couple of emojis which had a clock and stadium. In the video, we see a host of empty chairs and the empty stadium. As a part of the background music we hear, the fans cheering for the players. Now, let’s have a look at the video shared by the BCCI. How to Watch India vs England 2nd Test 2021 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar? Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs ENG Match & Cricket Score Updates on TV.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team India (@indiancricketteam)

India had lost the first match by 227 runs and would be surely looking to make a comeback in the series. The four-game series is a part of the World Test Championship 2021.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 12, 2021 08:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).